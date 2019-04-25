Unions Honor Workers Killed on the Job at Fargo Labor Temple

FARGO, N.D. – Labor leaders and union workers gather at the Fargo Labor Temple to remember workers who lost their lives on the job.

The North Dakota AFL-CIO is fighting to make sure workers have a safe work environment.

In 2017 38 people were killed on the job and many more suffered work place injuries

The union says measures taken by the Trump Administration have weakened protections and rights for working people. It cites repealing standards on toxic chemicals and efforts to eliminate job safety research.

“You know you want to go home at the end of the day. Don’t take chances. Think about something before you do it. Keeping safety in the back of your mind at all times,” President of the Northern Plains United Labor Council Nathan Brandt said.

Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt argued some toxic chemical rules pose unnecessary burdens.