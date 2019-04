Coach of the Week: NDSU O-Line Coach AJ Blazek

AJ Blazek is in his first year at North Dakota State after three seasons at Rutgers

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State offensive line coach AJ Blazek is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Blazek is in his first year with the Bison after spending three at Rutgers.

NDSU capped off its spring practices on Friday with the Green and Gold game, and now Blazek is hitting the recruiting trail in Kansas City, Mo.