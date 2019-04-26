Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Rocks at Man’s Face During Confrontation in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A man is accused of throwing rocks at another man outside a Moorhead Burger King, sending him to the hospital.
Police say a driver turning onto 24th Ave South did not see Joshua Carney and his friend because they were not in a crosswalk.
Carney approached the car at a stoplight. Authorities say the 31-year-old driver got out of his car and grabbed a piece of lumber after seeing Carney holding a folding knife. Carney and his friend walked over to Burger King, where he allegedly threw rocks in the driver’s face.
Carney was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct.
