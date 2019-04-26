NDSU Softball Takes Both Games From Omaha in Doubleheader

Game One: NDSU 8-1 Game Two: NDSU 11-0

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) Vanessa Anderson hit a home run in each game including her second grand slam of the season and North Dakota State hammered five homers overall as the Bison defeated Omaha 8-1 and 11-0 in five innings during a Summit League softball doubleheader played Friday, April 26, before 121 spectators at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (35-12, 13-1 SL) and Omaha (4-39, 2-12 SL) are scheduled to close out the series with an 11 a.m. single-game Saturday, April 27.

Anderson, a senior first baseman from Rochester, Minn., led off the fifth inning in game one with a mammoth home run that went over the scoreboard in center. She then clubbed her second, a grand slam to left field, in the first inning of the second game. It was Anderson’s second of the season and third of her career. She moved past all-region second baseman Cheyenne Garcia (2013-16) into sixth place on the NDSU career charts.

Maddie Hansen launched her team-leading 10th home run the fourth inning, a three-run shot, in the opener to help pry open a close game. Katie Shoultz and Hansen each had three hits. Hansen matched a career-high with four RBI.

Hitless in the opener, Cara Beatty went to work in the second game including her ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field.

In the second game, Zoe Stavrou led off the third inning with a solo home run to left field her second of the season. Stavrou had a pair of doubles in game one. She moved into ninth place all-time with 41 doubles.

North Dakota State pitchers KK Leddy, Paige Vargas and Kara O’Byrne combined to allow three hits and strike out 14 over 12 innings pitched. The Bison staff has allowed only one run over the last 31 innings. Leddy improved to 19-7 overall and picked up career win No. 50, while Vargas is now 13-4.

Omaha’s Lexi Burkhardt tied the first game 1-1 in the top of the second with a solo shot to left, her second of the year.