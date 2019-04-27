Agriculture Secretary Joins North Dakota Leaders for Unveiling of Grand Farm

Grand Farm aims to be the world's first completely autonomous farm

SOUTHEAST OF ST. BENEDICT, N.D. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue joined North Dakota leaders for the ribbon–cutting of Grand Farm, a project led by entrepreneurial group Emerging Prairie.

Grand Farm aims to be the world’s first completely autonomous farm. Developers want it to demonstrate the next generation of precision agriculture, which uses data and technology to aim for better returns.

Not only will the farm grow food for people in the region, but produce will also be exported to communities around the world.

“This day can be remembered as how we do things more sustainably and more efficiently and with a better outcome,” Perdue said.