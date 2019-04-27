NDSU Softball Completes Sweep of Omaha Behind 15-Run Performance

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State hit three home runs, three pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Madyson Camacho finished with a defensive gem in the Bison 15-0 win in five innings over Omaha to complete a Summit League series sweep on Saturday, April 27, in front of 204 spectators on Strikeout Cancer Day at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (36-12, 14-1 SL) entertains North Dakota on May 4-5 to close out the regular season. UND hosts South Dakota State this weekend.

North Dakota State went deep in the first inning to take a 6-0 lead. Montana DeCamp drilled a two-run line drive over the right center fence, her seventh home run of the season. Maddie Hansen followed with a solo shot to right, her team-leading 11th. Vanessa Anderson then belted a long two-run home run to left center for her third homer of the series and 10th of the season.

NDSU finished with a season-high 15 hits highlighted by Camacho’s career best 4-for-4 effort that included three runs scored, two RBI and a double. Cara Beatty, Lauren Reimers, DeCamp and Anderson each had two hits. Beatty scored three runs. Reimers joined Anderson and DeCamp with three RBI.

Camacho stretched out to grab a line drive near the left field line to take away a hit in the top of the fifth. NDSU finished with no errors in 66 fielding chances.

KK Leddy (20-7), Kara O’Byrne and Morgan Olson combined on a one-hit shutout. The trio combined for three strikeouts and one walk. Lexi Klosterman doubled to right center to start the top of the third for Omaha (4-40, 2-13).