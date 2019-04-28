Race to Zero 5K and 10K Raise Awareness for Sexual Assault

This is the second year the race was hosted in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network says every 92 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

Local organizations who deal with sexual assault are bringing more awareness to the issue.

People are competing in a 5K and 10K run called “Race to Zero” to get more people to recognize sexual assault.

But where does the name “Race to Zero” come from?

“It comes from wanting there to be zero sexual assaults in North Dakota, and so this is an awareness run to try and get people kind of rallied behind that message,” said Kristina Knutson, the sexual assault program coordinator at CAWS North Dakota.

More than 50 runners are coming across the finish line and racing all around the outside of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The runners are ranging from those who run a lot to those who don’t really run long distances that often.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Adam Allmer, who ran in the 10K race. “I haven’t done a lot of 10Ks in my life, so it was good to get out here even though it was kind of a colder day.”

Allmer says running for a cause like sexual assault awareness gives him the extra push to go harder during his run.

“I think it just is important to bring to light how the society has a focus on sexual assault and making sure people are aware of what needs to change and what might be incorrect in today’s culture,” Allmer said.

Even though the weather is less than ideal, organizers of the run say they couldn’t be gladder about the turnout.

“It’s really great to see everyone from the community come out and rally behind this and support what an important message this is to be anti-sexual assault, and just to get some awareness about healthy sexuality and healthy relationships out there,” Knutson said.

Knutson also says she expects the number of runners to continue to grow as the years go on.

In years past, the race has taken place in Bismarck.

This is the second year it was hosted in Fargo.