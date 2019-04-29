Casselton Service Center Damaged By Fire

CASSELTON, ND — Fire crews and law enforcement worked to put out an early morning structure fire at Gordy’s Service Center in Casselton.

The roof of the building collapsed.

The interior suffered extensive smoke damage.

No one was in the building at the time.

A firefighter was taken away in an ambulance due to an injury that happened before the fire.

Crews are on site working to find the cause of the fire.

Roads are not blocked off.

The parking lot of Tesoro and Gordy’s is blocked off.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner asks people to stay away from the area so they are able to do their work effectively.