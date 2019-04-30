Police: Note in envelope saying “test for anthrax” given to Fargo Cass Public Health prompted lockdown Monday

UPDATE: Fargo Police says a piece of paper inside an envelope a woman handed an employee at Fargo Cass Public Health on Monday had a note on it saying “test for anthrax.”

The Department adds the note was “likely not written by” the woman and appeared to be part of lab work done in a different facility.

Fargo Police’s Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker says the woman contacted police after the department released pictures of her from surveillance cameras at Fargo Cass’ main building on 25th Street South. Schindeldecker adds officers said she was cooperative in the investigation after meeting at her at her home. They determined she didn’t pose a threat to the public and “didn’t try to alarm staff” at the clinic.

The envelope was sent to Bismarck for testing and didn’t have anything other than paperwork.

Schindeldecker said the incident will not be forwarded for criminal charges because there’s no indication a crime was committed.

UPDATE: Fargo Police say the person of interest has been identified and there is no apparent threat to the public.

UPDATE: Police are asking for help to identify this person of interest in the case.

If you recognize this woman, contact Fargo Police at 701-241-1405, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493, our tip line at 701-241-5777, or our Text-a-Tip line at 701-730-8888.

Fargo Cass Public Health’s main building was under temporary lockdown after an employee was given a suspicious envelope just after 1:00 PM Monday.

The building on the corner of 13th Avenue and 25th Street South was locked down for about two hours.

Police and the fire department investigated.

Employees and clients were asked to stay in the building until the all-clear was given.

“The envelope was not addressed to anyone specific. It just had a single name on it, a first name. They thought that was suspicious and outside of normal activities and so they asked us to come in and help with investigating the envelope. We actually have to collect it,” Fargo Fire department Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.

Ness says the envelope was taken away and will be sent to the state lab for analysis.