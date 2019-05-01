Bison Football Players Stop by Eventide to Visit Senior Fans

Some of the fans have been supporting the team for over 50 years

WEST FARGO, N.D. — As the NDSU football team prepares for its upcoming season, some of its players are finding ways to give back to the community.

Many seniors at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings are giving these players a hero’s welcome.

These fans are getting a chance to eat and talk with the players, and even look at their gold.

Players say they always appreciate an opportunity to return the favor to their fans.

“It’s a really cool event to come out here, see all the smiles on their faces, hearing their stories that they have to say,” said Andy Voyen, a sophomore wide receiver. “Honestly, we get more out of coming here than they do with us.”

“It’s really great,” said Mike Rein, who has been a fan since he moved to Moorhead in 1964. “To visit with their fans, and the fans get to know the players, I think it’s amazing.”

When Rein knew the team was coming to Eventide, he had only one favor to ask.

“I said get the two biggest football players, and I want a picture taken with me in the middle,” Rein said. “I just want to compare the heights, and I was right. I look like a little weasel.”

The seniors say they appreciate the players coming to see them, especially for those who have to stay inside Eventide.

“A lot of us can’t get to the games anymore, so as long as they’re televised it’s fine, but otherwise, listening to it on the radio, that’s no fun anymore,” Rein said. “You just can’t keep up with things.”

Meanwhile, the players say they are happy to spend some time off the field, and they would be glad to come back to Eventide sometime soon.

The seniors say they especially loved hearing about the team’s trip to the White House last March.