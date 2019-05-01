Sweet Treats for Charity: Moorhead’s Trinity Lutheran Hosts Salad & Pie Luncheon

MOORHEAD, Minn. – What better way to brighten up a gloomy day than with pie?

The annual Salad and Pie Luncheon was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Moorhead.

Hundreds gathered for a wide variety of salads and pie, all provided by members of the church.

This year, the proceeds will go towards the Clay County Jail Ministry.

“The different classes that we offer, all those materials and resources are available to the people of the facility at no charge so that’s one of our expenses,” Marie Swanson with Clay County Jail Ministry explained.

Our own Rob Kupec and Alison Voorhees helped serve coffee and clean up. Alison had a special helper with, her son Hayden.