Women United Volunteers Deliver May Day Book Baskets

The volunteers were able to distribute around 900 books

FARGO, N.D.– United Way is kicking off the start of May with its 8th annual May Day Baskets of Books event.

Women United volunteers used the spring in their step to deliver baskets of books to kids in local child care centers.

Between all of the volunteers, they were able to distribute around 900 books.

“When you get out there and you’re able to actually see the kids just light up by us coming in and reading a book and something as simple as that, you just don’t get that every day,” Women United volunteer Mary Jo Hotzler said.

It’s not every day that kids get baskets of books delivered.

The volunteers hope it will have lasting impacts on the kids and their love for reading.

“Everything we’re trying to do is to help children succeed and get them prepared for school and so the sooner we can get them reading and exposed to learning I think the better they’re going to be not only when they get to kindergarten but ultimately in life,” Hotzler said.

One volunteer says this day is truly special.

“Some of these books, you read over and over again,” Women United volunteer Heather Heick said. “So, we are just really hoping that these families and children have that same experience at home as well.”

This experience even brought back some fond memories.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a favorite of mine,” Hotzler said. “My kids are a little bit older and I don’t read this to them anymore but I used to and so I have good memories of reading this book to my kids.”

Kids at 15 locations got to enjoy the baskets and even take a book home too.

This is because of the United Way’s involvement with the Imagination Library Program, which provides preschool kids with books.

“Some of the books that we are going to be reading today in the classroom I have read at home with my children,” Heick said.

This celebration not only brings smiles to the kids’ faces but the volunteers as well.

Children as old as 5-years-old and live in Cass or Clay Counties can join United Way’s Imagination Library program.

Click on the link to register.