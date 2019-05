Marvin Window and Door Now Just Marvin

The 100-year-old company will now be known simply as Marvin.

WARROAD, MN (KFGO) – Marvin Windows and Doors is changing its name – sort of.

Marvin announced that the new brand represents all products, including Marvin Windows and Doors and Integrity Windows and Doors.

As part of the plan, the company has refreshed the yellow rose logo first used in 1968.

It is also said to have been the favorite flower of Margaret Marvin, whose husband Bill, is credited with evolving the company’s focus from lumber to windows and doors.

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned company that employs over 5,500 employees in 15 cities, including Fargo.