UND’s Klabo Signs Pro Contract in Belgium

Klabo spent four years with the Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Former University of North Dakota standout Lexi Klabo will begin a new chapter in her basketball career this summer after signing to play for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Mechlin, Belgium.

Following the end of UND’s season – where the Fighting Hawks advanced to The Summit League Tournament Semifinal after overcoming a 13-point deficit to defeat Denver, 80-67 – Klabo signed with Wiesel Sports, LLC before attending the Pro Hoop Combine in Tampa, Fla.

With the Final Four as the backdrop, Klabo worked out with some of the top players in the country and in front of WNBA coaches, front office executives and European scouts.

“It was a little stressful,” Klabo laughed about the process, “I signed with (my agent) before the combine because he knows a lot of European coaches and teams. I had some other offers after I finished in Tampa but (my agent) knew this team well and they’re pretty good.

“I’m definitely excited for this opportunity to keep playing basketball and learning about a whole new place,” she added. “I’ve never lived this far away from home so it will be a new experience for me.”

Kangoeroes Mechlin is a member of the Top Division One League in Belgium. The club posted a 15-6 record last season to finish fourth in the conference and earn a playoff spot. Kangoeroes advanced to the Semifinals of the Top Division Playoffs, sweeping Liege in quarterfinals and eventually falling to league champion Castors Braine.

A former European professional basketball player himself, Head Coach Travis Brewster added that he was ecstatic for Klabo, and the opportunity to play with a degree in hand was just as impressive.

“It’s an exciting endeavor for Lexi, and I’m proud of her effort. It’s quite impressive to be graduating this spring, earning a degree while playing hoops, and then going to Belgium to keep playing professionally and go see the world at the same time.”

Klabo is the seventh player from UND to sign a professional contract since the University made the jump to Division I and the 10th player since Brewster joined Gene Roebuck’s staff in 2007.

The Fargo, N.D., native was named First Team All-Summit League this season, earning Player of the Week honors three-times and the conference’s Player of the Month award in December. Klabo was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List prior to the season and eventually a Top-10 Finalist for the award as the only mid-major player on the list. She finished second in The Summit League in scoring (18.1) and rebounding (8.3) in 2018-19 and set North Dakota’s record for made free throws (530) and attempts (662) this season.