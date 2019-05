Chase Beginning in West Fargo Exceeds 100 MPH

WEST FARGO, N.D. A chase from West Fargo to Casselton reaches speeds over one hundred miles per hour this morning.

West Fargo Police say an officer tried to pull the vehicle over at 13th Avenue South and 1st Street for going 52 in a 25 mile per hour zone. The driver then got onto I-94.

Authorities say it’s possible a passenger may have jumped from the vehicle in Casselton when officers lost sight of it.