FEMA To Start Touring MN For Damage Assessments

MINNESOTA – FEMA teams will begin flooding damage assessments to public property and infrastructure in more than 50 counties and four tribal nations in Minnesota next week.

It’s the first step in determining if Gov. Tim Walz can request federal aid.

Department of Public Safety officials say very early estimates of flood damage tops $32 million. That’s four times more than the threshold required for a disaster declaration.

The assessments will begin in southern Minnesota and take several weeks to complete.