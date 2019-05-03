Plane Blows Tire On Take off From Hector International

FARGO, ND (KFGO) – A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight headed to Minneapolis from Fargo says it was a wild ride.

The plane blew a rear tire on take-off from Hector International Airport late Thursday morning and a second tire shredded.

Passengers were bused to the terminal and no one was hurt. The CRJ aircraft is operated by Skywest Airlines under the Delta banner. Airport-fire rescue responded along with airport personnel and mechanics.

KFGO’S Don Haney was told by a passenger says it was a bit scary. That person believes the plane was going about 90 mph when the tire failed.