Donations from “Stuff the Truck” Event Go Towards New Life Center

The Center helps men experiencing homelessness

FARGO, N.D. — It’s time for spring cleaning, and what you might consider junk can be very useful for someone else.

The New Life Center partnered with Life 97.9 for “stuff the truck,” where people can bring clothes, small appliances and furniture to donate.

Organizers say they collect about 15,000 pounds of items before Spring Cleanup Week every year.

“We use a lot of the stuff for the guys at the shelter. Most guys are moving out into an apartment or something like that, we’ll use the items to help get them set up, or we have a thrift shore at the New Life Center. We partner with many agencies in the community to give them products,” Tom O’Keefe, operations director at New Life Center, said.

If you couldn’t make it to “Stuff the Truck,” the New Life Center accepts donations year–round.