One-Time Spring Market Opens in Preparation for Red River Market

FARGO, N.D.– The Spring Farmers market in partnership with the Prairie Food Co–Op made its debut before the normal season kicks off in July.

The one time market is in preparation for the annual Red River Market.

More than 40 stands were set up with items like tea, coffee, produce, plants, hot food and more.

The Co–founder and Co–organizer for the red river market wanted people to have a place where they can shop locally and help out their community while doing so.

“We started the farmers market five years ago, and there wasn’t really any sort of true public market in Fargo Moorhead,” said Joe Burgum, the co-founder of the Red River Market. “We saw a need and started small and grew it incrementally, and so it’s been really fun to see the farmers market grow and become a part of the community in such a rich way and were really excited to start our fifth season in July.”

The fifth annual Red River Market opens Saturday, July 13 and will run every Saturday through October.