NDSU Baseball Handles Concordia 10-2

Bison winners of three in a row

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State baseball team scored four runs in both the first and third innings in a 10-2 victory over Concordia College Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. It was the third-straight win for the Bison, playing their fourth game in the last four days.

NDSU improved to 16-21 overall, while the Cobbers ended the season with a 15-22 record. The Bison are back in action on Friday, May 10 against Purdue Fort Wayne. First pitch of the three-game Summit League series is set for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw was 4-for-4 with three RBI, including his 10th double of the season. It was the second game this season with four hits for Brookshaw. Jake Malec was 2-for-3. Bennett Hostetler, Charley Hesse and Nick Emanuel each scored twice in the win.

Six different pitchers went to the mound for the Bison, with Mitch O’Connor improving to 1-2 on the year with the victory in three innings. O’Connor allowed just one hit with five strikeouts. Barron Holtz added four strikeouts in two innings, while Gabe Pilla struck out three in an innings work.