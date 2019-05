NDSU Baseball Handles Concordia 10-2

Bison winners of three in a row

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State baseball team scored four runs in both the first and third innings in a 10-2 victory over Concordia College Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. It was the third-straight win for the Bison, playing their fourth game in the last four days.

NDSU improved to 16-21 overall, while the Cobbers ended the season with a 15-22 record. The Bison are back in action on Friday, May 10 against Purdue Fort Wayne. First pitch of the three-game Summit League series is set for 2 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw was 4-for-4 with three RBI, including his 10th double of the season. It was the second game this season with four hits for Brookshaw. Jake Malec was 2-for-3. Bennett Hostetler, Charley Hesse and Nick Emanuel each scored twice in the win.

Six different pitchers went to the mound for the Bison, with Mitch O’Connor improving to 1-2 on the year with the victory in three innings. O’Connor allowed just one hit with five strikeouts. Barron Holtz¬†added four strikeouts in two innings, while Gabe Pilla struck out three in an innings work.