Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan are Proud Parents Of A Baby Boy

LONDON, ENGLAND — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.
It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.
The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles _ next in line for the throne _ and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.
ST. PAUL, MN -- We are learning new information about the arrest of a Minnesota legislator in St. Paul early Saturday morning. State Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook was arrested for trespassing at a St. Paul hospital after a drunken night…
ST. PAUL, MN -- A 4-year-old is dead after his father left him in a hot SUV for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field in St. Paul on Saturday. 26-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley is charged…
UPDATE: A Moorhead man is facing several charges after assaulting a woman and a brief standoff with police on Sunday. 52-year-old Terry York is accused of felony domestic assault and false imprisonment. Moorhead Police called Red River SWAT to assist in…