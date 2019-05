Semi Driver Nearly Hits School Bus in Polk County, Later Pronounced Dead

FARLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a semi driver died after his semi went into the ditch and nearly hit a school bus in Polk County on Friday.

It happened near the intersection of county roads 67 and 20 in Farley Township around 3:30 PM.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the semi driver, 64-year-old Lawrence Haddaway of Daytona Beach, Florida, suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel. He was taken to the hospital in Warren where he was pronounced dead.