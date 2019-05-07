ND Grain Growers to Leave National Association

the partnership has lasted since 1977

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s Grain Grower’s Association is ending a partnership with the National Association of Wheat Growers that’s lasted since 1977.

Board members say they’ve noticed within the last few years that the national group just isn’t paying much attention to the issues impacting North Dakota farmers. They say they pay the third highest dues in the country with no return on the investment. They also say the dues were well beyond what other states paid. The contract between the groups will end on June 30.

“It’s just a different philosophy. When we were at half dues, we were the third highest paying member and we had one vote versus some of the other states who might say $10,000-$20,000. Each state if you pay your full dues, you get two votes,” said Jeff Mertz, president of North Dakota Grain Growers Association.

He says the North Dakota Grain Growers Association is constantly making trips to Washington, D.C. so he’s not worried about losing representation.