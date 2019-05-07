NDSU’s Leddy Named Summit League Female Athlete of the Month

Leddy allowed just five earned runs in 48 innings through the month of April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State softball pitcher KK Leddy was recognized as the Female Athlete of the Month for the first time in her career after the senior put together an impressive April to help the Bison clinch their eighth Summit League regular season title.

Leddy excelled throughout the month of April, helping the Bison to a 12-1 overall record and clinching the top seed in this week’s Summit League Championship with their seventh regular season title in the last eight seasons. The right-hander accounted for seven of those 12 wins and sported a 0.73 ERA in eight starts.

Her month was highlighted by back-to-back series-opening starts against South Dakota State (April 14) and South Dakota (April 19). She tossed her first collegiate no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Jackrabbits, then backed that up five days later with a one-hitter in a 2-0 extra-inning victory against South Dakota.

Female Athlete of the Month

KK Leddy, North Dakota State

Senior | Pitcher | Middleburg, Fla.