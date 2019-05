Donnelly with Heitkamp’s One America: Democrats need to show they care about rural areas

UNITED STATES – Former Democratic Senators Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly say Democrats will not win in 2020 without a focus on middle America.

The politicians rolled out the One Country Project last month. The group is reaching rural voters in 8 states, including North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Donnelly says Democrats can learn from his and Heitkamp’s losing senate campaigns last year by being in rural communities and talking to people about their family’s future.

“It’s been said that folks don’t care how much you know unless they know how much you care, and some Democrats haven’t shown how much they care about rural areas in recent years,” Donnelly explained.

Donnelly says Democrats need to focus on “meat and potatoes” issues like health care and creating jobs.

A Brookings Institute study shows job growth rates in the more than 2,600 counties President Trump won in 2016 are outpacing counties Hillary Clinton won.