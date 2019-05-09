VP Mike Pence Pressures Democrats to Pass USMCA at Glyndon Farm

GLYNDON, MINN. – While at R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, Vice President Mike Pence spoke with dozens of farmers to hear their concerns.

He touched on two major topics: getting the USMCA passed and reaching a trade agreement with China.

Pence says he wants to see Congressional Democrats ratify the trade deal as soon as possible.

“If Speaker Pelosi puts the USMCA on the floor of the Congress, it’ll pass. We’ll pass it out of the Senate and we’ll create real opportunities for certainty in our trading relationship here in North America,” Pence explained.

Democratic Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson, the House Agriculture Committee Chairman, wasn’t at the farm. However, he says in a statement, “I understand the importance of getting a trade deal in place so we don’t screw up the parts of NAFTA that are working.”

Farmers say that the USMCA treats them better than NAFTA.

“Rural America is kinda bleeding right now as far as agriculture. We need some good news. We need something to stop that,” Shayne Isane with the Minnesota Farm Bureau said.

Pence says President Trump is prepared to keep adding tariffs on Chinese exports if an agreement can’t be reached. The Vice President also says discussions are going on in the White House for more support for farmers.

Chinese officials are in Washington for trade negotiations.

