Fundraiser Started for Man Fatally Electrocuted in Frazee

Courtesy: GoFundMe

FRAZEE, Minn. – A family friend sets up a GoFundMe for a man who died after being electrocuted in rural Frazee on Monday.

Money will go toward Dillon Wilson’s funeral expenses and give financial support for his longtime girlfriend Amber Bauer and their song Waylon.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old was helping pour concrete when the pole he was using came into contact with overhead power lines.

As of Friday night, the GoFundMe has raised more than $4,200 of a $10,000 goal. Click here to donate.