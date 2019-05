Man Arrested After Claiming Meth-Filled Backpack at WI Police Station

SHAWANO, Wis. – A man is behind bars after authorities say he went to a Wisconsin police station to claim a meth-filled backpack.

A staff member at the Shawano County Library found the backpack and turned it over to police. Prosecutors say three bags of drugs and nunchucks were found inside.

The 31-year-old man showed up at the police station the next day.

Court documents say he told officers he took the drugs from his ex girlfriend because he was investigating her drug dealing. He says he had nunchucks to protect himself.