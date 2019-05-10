Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball Earns First Summit League Over NDSU

Mastadons beat the Bison, 6-5

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Purdue Fort Wayne scored four runs in the final three innings, as the Mastodons beat the North Dakota State baseball team 6-5 at Newman Outdoor Field Friday afternoon.

It was the first league win of the year for the Mastodons, as they snapped a 19-game losing streak with the victory and improved to 6-40 overall and 1-24 in league play. The Bison dropped to 16-22 overall and 12-13 in the Summit League. The two teams will face each other again on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

The Bison started the scoring early, as Bennett Hostetler drilled the third pitch of the game down the left field line for his fourth home run of the season. Purdue Fort Wayne tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth, with both runs coming with two outs. In the bottom of the fifth, Brock Anderson hit his first career triple down the right field line, as Peter Brookshaw scored to tie the game with two outs. Jake Malec then singled to left field to bring in Sean Noel, as the Bison regained the lead. Malec and Charley Hesse would score to end the inning, as Hostetler singled through the left side.

With the Bison up 5-2 going into the seventh, Purdue Fort Wayne scored a pair of runs in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-4. In the eighth, Jacob Dickson hit a single through the left side that scored Garrett Mohler and Travis Upp to give the Mastodons the lead. The Bison were able to get a runner on in each of the last three innings, but couldn’t get a run across.

Hostetler had three hits and three RBI on the day, while Malec finished with a pair of hits. Max Loven had a no-decision in the start, giving up four earned runs on seven hits in seven innings. Loven struck out four and walked two. Parker Harm suffered the loss, as he dropped to 4-5 on the season in a third of an inning. harm gave up two earned runs on three walks and two hits. Jake Drew struck out three, while giving up a hit and two walks in 1.2 innings of work.