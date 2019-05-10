RedHawks’ Ahart Says Camaraderie Brought Him Back for 2019 Season

The RedHawks outfielder finished second on the team in hits in 2018

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks open their regular season one week from today.

They have a lot of core players back, including all three starting outfielders.

One of those guys did not think we would come back though.

Devan Ahart was second on the team in hits a year ago. He was fourth in home runs.

In 2017, he led the team in runs scored.

Nonetheless, Ahart did not expect to return to fargo.

“At one point, I was kind of like ‘I think I might be done with baseball,”‘ Ahart said. “Then I got the itch, the proverbial itch. February rolled around and I was like ‘I kind of want to go back and play,'”

Ahart says there are many reasons he decided to return, but one of those reasons stood out.

“It was the locker room, definitely,” he said. “Everyone says it’s always going to be your teammates, and they were right. I was going to miss my teammates, miss the camaraderie of the guys, the bus rides, grueling bus rides. Plus, just being out on the field with everybody and just playing, being a kid again, pretty much.”

But, it takes a lot of trust to come back for another season with a brand new coach. Ahart says that concern crossed his mind, but meeting Jim Bennett quickly put him at ease.

“Having coach bennett, it was like ‘okay, we have a new guy. Who is he? How is he?'” he said. “Just talking to him, I was like ‘okay, I’m ready to go.’ He asked me, ‘I’m here for you, what do you need?’ at that moment, I was like ‘oh, okay. This is someone I would love to play for. We put all our trust in him, so he’s going to put us in the right spot for sure.”