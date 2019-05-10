RedHawks Drop to 0-3 in Exhibition Season
Goldeyes beat the RedHawks 10-7
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had their first opportunity to play in front of a home crowd in the team’s third exhibition contest against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
Despite a big night at the plate from Chris Jacobs, his efforts were not enough as the RedHawks dropped their third consecutive contest to the Goldeyes, 10-7.
The four-game exhibition series to start the season concludes Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch from Newman Outdoor Field.