RedHawks Drop to 0-3 in Exhibition Season

Goldeyes beat the RedHawks 10-7

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had their first opportunity to play in front of a home crowd in the team’s third exhibition contest against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Despite a big night at the plate from Chris Jacobs, his efforts were not enough as the RedHawks dropped their third consecutive contest to the Goldeyes, 10-7.

The four-game exhibition series to start the season concludes Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch from Newman Outdoor Field.