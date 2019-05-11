Kids Enjoy Littles Art Day at the Plains Art Museum

Littles Art day is for young children to enjoy things like a dance class, reading time, making art and performances by NDSU theater students.
Heather Vikre,

FARGO, N.D.– Children, ages five and under, are dabbling in the some fun while also learning at the Plains Art Museum.

Littles Art day is for young children to enjoy things like a dance class, reading time, making art and performances by NDSU theater students.

Gaspers School of Dance, Fargo Public Library, and Kindermusik were also there to help kids get creative.

Some say the arts can play a vital role in a child’s development process.

“It’s so important; I mean it’s part of their development,” said Artistic director for the Theater Department at NDSU, Jess Jung. “It’s part of how they play naturally; imagination and playing pretend acting out things it gives them an outlet.”

For more information about events for kids at the plains art museum, click here.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Two Injured In Rolla Crash Identified

ROLLA, N.D. -- We now know two of the three people injured Friday morning after their car rolled over on Highway 30 in Rolla. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Calvin Davis of…

Josh Duhamel Receives Honorary Degree from UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It wasn't just all the students receiving their degrees at universities. There was also an iconic North Dakotan who joined them at the Alerus Center. Actor Josh Duhamel received an honorary…