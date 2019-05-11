Kids Enjoy Littles Art Day at the Plains Art Museum

Littles Art day is for young children to enjoy things like a dance class, reading time, making art and performances by NDSU theater students.

FARGO, N.D.– Children, ages five and under, are dabbling in the some fun while also learning at the Plains Art Museum.

Gaspers School of Dance, Fargo Public Library, and Kindermusik were also there to help kids get creative.

Some say the arts can play a vital role in a child’s development process.

“It’s so important; I mean it’s part of their development,” said Artistic director for the Theater Department at NDSU, Jess Jung. “It’s part of how they play naturally; imagination and playing pretend acting out things it gives them an outlet.”

