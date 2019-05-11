NDSU Graduates Excited to Finally Receive Their Diplomas

With all the work that gets put into earning a degree, it's no surprise that graduation ceremonies are filled with emotions and feelings of accomplishment.

FARGO, N.D.– NDSU is graduating more than fourteen hundred seniors at the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.

“It’s really exciting,” said Associate Registrar, Jackie Schluchter. “I’ve been able to see some students that I’ve known as freshmen, and now they accomplished their goal of earning their degree. We are excited for the accomplishments that the students have achieved and it’s always great to celebrate them as a campus and commend them on all the hard work and the adventures that they have coming forward.”

Commencement is a symbol of individual student success, family and community pride, and faculty support.

“There’s a lot of excitement and pride from the students. So, i know that they are proud of their accomplishments too, and we’re proud of them. They’re going to be great students that go out and represent NDSU,” added Schluchter.

Commencement Speakers include Marisa Pacella of West Fargo who served as the student body vice president her senior year, and Sydney Dale of South Dakota who is a student athlete who maintained a 4.0 GPA for five of her six semesters at NDSU.

Those receiving doctoral degrees were given their respective hoods.

For the students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, it’s about closing one chapter of their life and turning the page to a new one.

“It feels like I’m ready to move on to the next part of my life,” said graduating senior, Cordell Wagner. “There are a lot of great adventures waiting for me on the horizon and I think this is the first step of many that NDSU has really set me up for something. I think we’re going to do something great in the future.”

For some students, the graduation date couldn’t come soon enough.

“It feels really good,” said graduating senior, Noah Smith. “I feel relieved and I feel accomplished.”

A total of fourteen hundred and eighty–six students participated in the ceremony, while twenty one hundred students were eligible for graduation.