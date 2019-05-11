RedHawks Take Down Winnipeg

The Hawks defeated the Goldeyes 6-2
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got a 6-2 over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday afternoon.

RedHawks were the first to strike. In the fourth, Tim Colwell grounds one out, but gets the RBI as Brennan Metzger came in to score.

Winnipeg would add two in the sixth, but the Hawks would follow that up with a high-scoring bottom half of that same inning.

Fargo-Moorhead scored five runs in that inning, capitalizing on some wild pitching from Winnipeg.

Due to poor weather, the game ended in six with a final score of 6-2.

