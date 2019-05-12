NDSU Bounces Back to Down Purdue-Fort Wayne

The Bison defeated the Mastadons 20-7 in seven innings

FARGO, N.D. — After falling to the Mastadons 6-5 on Friday night, NDSU got revenge in Saturday’s game against Purdue-Fort Wayne with a 20-7 win.

The Mastadons got on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Bison answered quickly.

After making it 2-1 at the end of the first, the Bison offense exploded in the second and the team scored seven runs to make it 8-2.

Purdue couldn’t stop NDSU all night, as the Bison go on to score another 12 runs and win it 20-7 in seven innings.