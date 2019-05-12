NDSU Softball Heads to Minneapolis For A Matchup With Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament

Game is scheduled for 8:30 P.M. Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – (NDSU Athletics) Summit League champion North Dakota State is scheduled to face No. 7-seed Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday, May 17, in the second game of the NCAA Minneapolis Regional at Minnesota’s Jane G. Cowles Stadium as the NCAA Division I softball committee announced the 2019 championship field on Sunday night. The Bison played at the 2014 NCAA Minneapolis Regional.

NDSU (42-14) and Minnesota (41-12) are scheduled to play on ESPN3 and the game will be broadcast on Bison 1660 AM/92.7 FM. The first game features Drake (42-14) and Georgia (40-17) at 6 p.m. CT Friday.

North Dakota State is making its 10th trip to the NCAA tournament over the past 11 years. The Bison are 10-18 in eight previous trips and 6-10 over the past five seasons. NDSU won the 2009 NCAA Norman Regional and advanced to the Tempe Super Regional. The 10 Bison tournament wins have come against Oklahoma (2 / 2009, 2017), Tulsa (2, 2009), Hawai’i (2012), Auburn (2014), Fresno State (2015), BYU (2015), Weber State (2016) and Mississippi State (2018).

The winner of the regional in Minneapolis will move on to a Super Regional against the winner of the regional being hosted by No. 10-seed LSU. The Super Regional is a best two-of-three format with the winner advancing to the eight-team Women’s College World Series scheduled for May 30-June 5 in Oklahoma City.

North Dakota State has played nine teams this season in the 2019 NCAA tournament field and have compiled a 3-8 record – No. 3-seed Washington (0-1), No. 16-seed Northwestern (0-1), Arkansas (0-1), Auburn (0-2), Chattanooga (1-0), Notre Dame (0-1), Seattle University (2-0), Southern Illinois (0-1), and Stanford (0-1).

NDSU is making its 17th NCAA appearance (including Division II) overall and have a 34-33 record.