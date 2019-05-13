Former UND DB Deion Harris Signs with Washington

Harris is one of five college free agents to sign with Washington

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (UND Athletics) – After impressing team executives, scouts, future teammates, and national media members at a rookie minicamp this past weekend, former North Dakota defensive back Deion Harris has signed with the Washington Redskins as announced by the franchise on Monday afternoon.

Harris, who was brought into camp via an invitation following his attendance at a rookie camp in Green Bay the previous week, was inked with four other college free agents to join the Redskins and become the first member of the 2018 Fighting Hawks senior class to sign a contract in the National Football League (NFL).

Following a breakout year in 2016 which saw the Hibbing, Minn., native record five interceptions, return three for TDs, 36 tackles, nine pass breakups and lead UND to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs for the first time in program history, Harris was named to ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s list of top senior corners entering 2017, but a devastating injury forced him to miss the entire campaign. Upon Harris’ return in 2018, the redshirt senior finished with 27 tackles, four TFLs, seven pass breakups, a blocked field goal, and an interception to help the Fighting Hawks finish just outside the playoffs.

Over his career at UND, Harris was named second team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association and Associated Press and third team by Hero Sports Network, first team All-Big Sky, and the ROOT SPORTS Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week on a pair of occasions. His 12 pass breakups during his sophomore season are tied for the second most in a single season in UND history and were the most during the program’s Division I era (2008-present).

Harris and the Redskins open the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 8 in Cleveland with a showdown against Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Browns.