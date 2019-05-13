Man Crashes Vehicle, Lands on Valley City Electric Power Box

A 44-year-old Litchville man was driving in the 900 block of 12th Street Northwest around 2 a.m.

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — One man is injured after losing control of his vehicle and landing on top of an electric power box in Valley City.

when his vehicle left the road, hit two power poles and another vehicle before landing on the power box.

Drake had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken by Sanford Life Flight.

He suffered serious injuries.

Power was knocked out at the Valley City airport.

The crash is still under investigation.