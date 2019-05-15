9th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll is Raising Awareness About Veteran Homelessness

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo VA hosts its ninth annual VA2K Walk and Roll to support homeless veterans and an active lifestyle.

Vets and the public participated in the two kilometer walk or wheelchair roll starting at the VA.

Donations like nonperishable food and bottled water are accepted to help homeless veterans.

Eleven years ago, it was estimated there were five to six hundred homeless veterans in North Dakota.

“At this point in time we’ve been working very hard for a decade now to put an end to that, and we can say that on any given night in North Dakota that there might be forty homeless veterans,” said VA Homeless Vets Employment Program Manager, Diana Holl.

You can donate items to help homeless veterans by calling 701-239-3700 ext. 2205 or stopping by the Fargo VA.