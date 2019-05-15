A Stroke Survivor Wins An Award For His Recovery Progress

"That's not going to happen to someone like me," said stroke survivor Scott Hayden

FARGO, N.D.– A stroke survivor receives an award for the progress he made in his recovery.

“That’s not going to happen to someone like me,” said stroke survivor, Scott Hayden.

Scott and Kaye Hayden were on a camping trip when Kaye noticed her husband was acting strange.

“I saw him walking around holding his head,” said Kaye. “So I leaned out and said ‘are you okay’? And he’s like ‘yeah I’m fine’. And I said, ‘no you’re not fine’.”

When they got to the hospital, their nightmares were confirmed.

Scott had an Ischemic stroke caused by hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

According to the World Health Organization, high blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke and affects more than one in three adults.

Dr. Michael Manchak, the Medical Director of the stroke program at Sanford, says healthy eating, watching your salt intake, not smoking, and plenty of physical activity are all ways to lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of stroke.

“You never know when a stroke is going to happen; you never know who you’re going to be with when that stroke happens,” said Manchak

Scott was significantly impaired after the stroke in July.

“My vision, speech. It just seemed to snowball,” Scott said.

“When I first saw Scott, he had severe difficulty expressing himself,” said speech language pathologist at Sanford, Paige Campbell. “So, being able to say his names, express that he was hungry or thirsty or needed to use the bathroom.”

But after almost a year of speech therapy and a lot of hard work, Scott is receiving the Clarence Blecha Speech and Hearing award on May 21 and he will be giving a speech about his progress of recovery.

“I am very impressed with his progress,” added Campbell. “I look back at our notes from when we first worked with Scott and at the time he could name zero pictures. Those pictures include like a toothbrush, a phone a pen. So now you look at him and he’s speaking in full sentences, able to read and that progress is huge.”

Scott says he is grateful to have had a support team on his road to recovery.

“I am so blessed, I am so thankful,” said Scott. “I can’t thank the doctors, the therapists, and my wife enough for sticking with me and helping me along the way.”

For more information about Stroke Awareness Month, click here.