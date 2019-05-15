Fallen Officers Honored During Law Enforcement Memorial In Fargo

163 law enforcement officers died while on duty last year in the United States

FARGO, ND — Local and county law enforcement remember the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In their memory, 163 flags are standing in a field of flags near the American Legion Memorial Fountain for Law Enforcement Memorial Day at Lindenwood Park.

Speakers include U.S. Attorney For North Dakota Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Todd.