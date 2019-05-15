Minn-Dak Market Opens at West Acres

A new market opens at West Acres featuring only items from the tri-state area.

FARGO, ND — Minn-Dak Market started as a pop up market in West Acres Mall during the holiday season.

The store features unique handcrafted items from local businesses.

Minn-Dak’s grand opening on Wednesday allowed people to sample local bread, beer and wine.

“We have items made in small batches around Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Whether it’s a rhubarb slushy mix, whether it’s a nice NDSU Bison sign, or whether it’s beef sticks, bison sticks a wide variety of items,” says store co-owner Greg Kempel.

Minn-Dak Market can be found in the JC Penney wing of West Acres.