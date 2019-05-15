NDSU Softball Understands the Challenge of No. 7 Minnesota

The Bison face the Golden Gophers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State softball team hit the road Wednesday afternoon to Minneapolis, site of the NCAA Regional.

The Bison start things off against the hosts on Friday night.

Although the Herd coasted through Summit League play pretty easily, a Big Ten opponent like the Golden Gophers is an entirely different animal.

NDSU knows the challenge ahead, so the team is hoping to take advantage of any Gopher mistakes.

“Well, you’re going to strike out,” head coach Darren Mueller said of his team. “We talked about it yesterday, because between [Amber] Fiser and [Nicole] Newman if we have to play Drake, there’s about 700 strikeouts right there. We just have to go out there and not get frustrated if we strike out, because it’s going to happen. Put the ball in play. Think anytime you get to a regional, there are three things. There’s good pitching, good defense and timely hitting. I think that’s helped us throughout the years that we’ve played. It doesn’t matter if we play in an 8-7 game or a 2-1 game. I think that’s always the thing we have to do.”