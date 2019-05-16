NDSU Baseball Squeaks Past SDSU in Critical Conference Showdown

The Bison took down the Jackrabbits 3-2

FARGO, N.D. — Led by a great pitching performance from Max Loven, NDSU baseball eked out a win against South Dakota State to open their final regular-season series.

The Bison did not lead at any point until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Bennett Hostetler doubled in the go-ahead run to put his team up 3-2.

That would be the final score.

Loven went seven innings, giving up the two earned runs on just five hits while striking out nine.

Entering Thursday night, North Dakota State was tied with Western Illinois for fourth place in the Summit League standings.

The Leathernecks lost on Thursday, giving the Bison a firm one-game lead for the final spot in the conference tournament.

NDSU wraps up its series with the Jackrabbits with a doubleheader on Friday