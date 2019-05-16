NDSU Track & Field Features 27 entries at NCAA West Preliminary

Payton Otterdahl leads the way with a No. 2 ranking in the shot put and discus

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s track & field team has qualified 14 entries for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, it was announced Thursday, May 16. A total of 11 Bison men will compete, with three entered in a pair of events.

The meet will be held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on May 23-25.

The NCAA announced the top 48 declared entries in all individual events and the top 24 relay teams in each region on Thursday. The top 12 finishers in each event at the Preliminary Rounds will advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 5-8.

Senior Payton Otterdahl enters the meet ranked second in the West in both the shot put and discus. Sophomore Alex Talley is No. 10 in the West in the hammer throw, with freshman Kristoffer Thomsen also near the top 12 at No. 16 in the shot put.

The Bison men have 10 entries in the throwing events, joined by senior Kelle’Mon Hinton in the triple jump, sophomore Marcus Walton in the high jump, redshirt freshman Brandon Lewis in the long jump, and senior J.T. Butler in the 200m dash.

The 11 Bison men advancing to the West Prelims will be the largest contingent in school history.

NDSU Men’s Qualifiers (with event rank)

Payton Otterdahl, shot put Payton Otterdahl, discus Alex Talley, hammer throw Kristoffer Thomsen, shot put Alex Talley, shot put Brendan Artley, javelin Michael Keogan, shot put Kelle’Mon Hinton, triple jump Jacob Slate, hammer throw Marcus Walton, high jump Benji Phillips, javelin J.T. Butler, 200m dash Brandon Lewis, long jump Michael Keogan, hammer throw

The North Dakota State women’s track & field team will have 13 entries at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, scheduled for May 23-25 in Sacramento, Calif.

Eleven different Bison women will compete, with redshirt freshman Akealy Moton and junior Bailey Retzlaff both entered in a pair of throwing events.

The NCAA announced the top 48 declared entries in all individual events and the top 24 relay teams in each region on Thursday. The top 12 finishers in each event at the Preliminary Rounds will advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 5-8.

Moton is the highest-ranked NDSU woman entering the NCAA West Prelims at No. 5 in the shot put. Sophomore Kari Wolfe (10th in javelin) and junior Amy Herrington (11th in hammer throw) are also both inside the top 12 in the West.

Retzlaff, senior Hannah Frost, and sophomore Amanda Anderson are ranked among the top 20 in their respective events.

Bailey DeMar (triple jump), Amanda Levin (long jump), and Kelby Anderson (5000m) will all make their NCAA West Prelims debuts next week.

NDSU Women’s Qualifiers (with event rank)