Shanley HS Student Wins Top Prize in Heartland Chevy Dealers Scholarship Program

FARGO, N.D.– A Shanley High School student is being recognized for her work through the Heartland Chevy Dealers Scholarship Program.

Hailey Giauque was awarded the top prize of $5,000 for her academic, athletic, and service work.

She was presented the award at the Gateway dealership in Fargo.

Hailey is one of 10 students who won a prize through the 2019 Chevy Scholarship Program.

Every other recipient was given $500.

“It’s awesome because I’ve put so much work towards school and sports and service and all of the elements of school just added up,” Giauque said.

Hailey plans to put the money toward her future.

She plans to attend NDSU and later optometry school.