Goose, Goose Cop: Fargo Police Officer Escorts Geese Across Road

FARGO, N.D. – It’s probably the cutest time a Fargo Police Officer directs traffic.

Katelyn Blotsky shot video of an officer escorting a couple of geese. People at Rover’s Playhouse cheered on the officer and the waterfowl as they made their way across Main Avenue.

She says, “excuse the random narration” but an awesome cop pulled over and helped the geese out.