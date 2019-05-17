LIVE: After 75 Years, Last Reunion For Soldiers On Ship Sunk By Nazis Coming To Fargo

USS Block Island Reunion in Fargo Week of May 20th

A group of soldiers who share a 75-year-long bond will reunite for the last time next week in Fargo.

The U-S-S Block Island sank in the North Atlantic on May 29th, 1944, the victim of a Nazi attack.

It was the only U.S. aircraft carrier to sink in the North Atlantic during World War II.

950 soldiers went into the water.

Support ships rescued all but six of them.

For three-quarters of a century, Block Island veterans held reunions.

Next week will be their last, and it’s here in Fargo/Moorhead.

Only about 16 veterans from the ship are still alive today.

The local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter will host veterans and their families.

They’ll give them tours of the area, including the Hjekmonst Center and the Fargo Air Museum.

The Block Island veterans will be part of a Veteran’s Memorial Celebration next Thursday May 23rd at Bonanzaville from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited.

Please be advised: The audio quality is poor during parts of the interview