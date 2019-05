Man Dead After Being Struck By Train

It happened on a stretch of tracks where there were no marked crossings.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was killed after being struck by a train in downtown Fargo.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to an area near Sixth Avenue North and Roberts Street where they found a man with “significant trauma” who was dead.

It happened on a stretch of tracks where there were no marked crossings.

Sgt. Troy Hannig tells KFGO News the BNSF freight train was east bound.

A crew member on the train reported the accident.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

The investigation into the death is on-going.

The incident blocked several downtown rail crossings for several hours.