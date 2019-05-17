Play of the Week Nominees: May 17

Watch the nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week each feature nice footwork, but only one comes from soccer.

Sheyenne’s Tianna Daniels sent a long shot just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper and into the net.

It was a great shot, but was it better than the quick move from DGF pitcher Alec Gulseth?

He picks off the runner at second base.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.